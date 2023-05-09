Forrest General becomes 5th hospital to leave Mississippi Hospital Association

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Forrest General Hospital became the latest hospital to exit the Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA) over concerns in leadership.

They are the fifth hospital to leave the MHA since the end of April. Other hospitals include the University of Mississippi Medical Center, George Regional Health System, Singing River Health System and Memorial Hospital. Four of the five, including Forrest General, are among the top 10 largest hospitals in the state.

Forrest General terminated its membership in the association with a formal letter signed by Forrest General President and CEO R. Andy Woodard.

“In light of recent events, and after careful thought and consideration, this termination shall be effective immediately,” reads the letter.

The letter did not specify what the referenced “recent events” entailed.

Founded in 1931, the MHA is a statewide agency that represents hospitals and healthcare networks through health policy advocacy at the state and federal levels. They also provide grants, financing, educational resources and other healthcare-related services.

Immediately before the exit of these five hospitals, the MHA political action committee (PAC), Friends of Mississippi Hospitals, made a $250,000 donation to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley - the largest in the PAC’s history - and a $100,000 donation to Republican incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. Both candidates have voiced some support for Medicaid expansion, which MHA President and CEO Tom Moore has said is a priority for Mississippi hospitals.

“The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the importance of health coverage for all Mississippians, but especially for those earning near the poverty level,” reads a 2021 statement from Moore. “Since the legislature and state leadership have not taken action, the MHA Board voted to move Medicaid expansion forward by any means necessary for our patients and our communities.”

None of the termination letters from the five hospitals referenced the political donations. In addition, the hospitals have so far declined to comment on whether the exits are related to donations or to clarify their reasonings further.

Forrest General falls under the umbrella of Forrest Health, which includes hospitals in Picayune, Prentiss, Columbia, Poplarville, Richton and Tylertown. However, the letter did not indicate these other hospitals were also terminating their MHA membership at this time.

While its exit removes the hospital from MHA policy representation and networks, it is unclear at this time if the exit will also affect any funding or patient services at the hospital.

WDAM has reached out to Forrest General to request additional clarification on what the withdrawal means for Pine Belt patients and hospital employees. We will continue to post updates as new information is available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.