Forrest Co. residents report garbage pickup delays

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Forrest County are seeking answers when it comes to their garbage pickup.

Some residents living outside of Petal and in the northern part of the county took to social media to ask questions about the garbage pickup delay. Some reported garage cans lining streets and said crews last picked up in some neighborhoods 10 days ago.

Forrest County District 3 Supervisor Burkett Ross said a manager at Waste Pro told him they are dealing with a multitude of problems. He said they have a shortage of truck drivers and their garbage trucks are in need of new parts.

Ross said Waste Pro did run on Saturday and Sunday, trying to catch up on pickups, but crews are still behind. He said Waste Pro is bringing in other workers and trucks from other areas, which is expected to start Tuesday.

