Family of 19-year-old killed in Ocean Springs shooting mourns his loss

The family of Chase Harmon is left to question why The Scratch Kitchen operated past full capacity.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “When I would see him, I would say ‘hey Chet’ and he would just smile,” said Latoya Stewart. “It’s the smile you would never forget.”

Stewart is the cousin of 19-year-old Chayse Harmon who died in a shooting at a Cinco de Mayo party at The Scratch Kitchen. The teen was a student at Moss Point who scored a 26 on his ACT while participating in numerous sports like baseball.

“When you see him walk into a room, you also felt him as well,” said Stewart. “He left that type of impression on you just by his smile.”

Stewart says when they received the phone call of his death, she didn’t believe it because Harmon was the type of person that would stay to himself and out of trouble.

“I just kept telling her, ‘No, it can’t be Chayse because he doesn’t go anywhere,’” said Stewart. “Even when we have family functions he might come by and say, ‘Hey can you make me a plate?’ He will get his plate and will go back home to play his game, that’s just him.”

“I’ve been in this family for 14-plus years. I watched him and his sisters grow up,” said Stewart. “So, I know the person he is and to speak on their behalf I know that’s not him.”

Now, the family is demanding answers as to why the restaurant operated past capacity that day.

“The level of capacity that was in that club to begin with shouldn’t have been,” said Stewart. “The videos that I’ve seen with no elbow room, you can’t even turn around and breathe if you want to shouldn’t have been.”

With the family now preparing a new reality with Chayse, Stewart says Harmon’s killer doesn’t realize the damage he has done to the family.

“It’s senseless. There shouldn’t be a reason where you can’t go out and have fun without knowing you won’t come back home. Parents shouldn’t have to worry about if my kids go out will they come back,” said Stewart. ”He left a mark that everybody in this room will forever be scared.”

Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen will have a special meeting tomorrow to discuss possible legal actions against The Scratch Kitchen.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

