Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes

An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains their son's ashes. (Source: WESH, LIZ ATKINSON, CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World lost a stuffed animal containing their son’s ashes.

Liz Atkinson said she was on a trip to Florida with her husband and son, Sebastyan, visiting the beaches and the theme parks, when somewhere along the way they lost the stuffed elephant named Bruce.

“I remember Sebastyan holding him, but my husband got off the boat with him first and he’s the one that buckled him,” Atkinson said. “Part of me just wonders, did it fall out in the parking lot, at the orange ramp at Disney Springs and we just didn’t know?”

The family had to return home but posted a plea on Facebook asking for the public’s help in finding Bruce, a task close to their hearts – not because of Bruce’s cute and cuddly appearance, but because of where he’s been and what’s inside him.

“If I had all the money in the world, I would give it to whoever found him, honestly,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson’s other son, Gabryel, passed away just days shy of his 8th birthday due to a number of medical issues.

His ashes were placed inside the stuffed animal, which the family took to Disney World in honor of him because he always wanted to go.

“Bruce has been at every hospitalization,” Atkinson said. “There’s far too many to count. He’s been with my son at every procedure. My son that’s surviving holds Bruce and cries when he’s missing his brother.”

Now, Atkinson said hundreds of people have messaged her offering to help find Bruce.

“People that don’t even know me have stepped up and said, ‘We’ll go look for you, we can’t imagine,’” Atkinson said. “And like I said, people have spent their whole days off just retracing my steps for me and talking to people, and just trying to get it out there, so hopefully, wherever he is, he gets back home.”

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond
HPD says four vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Police investigating Friday night shooting outside lounge parking lot in Hattiesburg
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
Two people were arrested, charge with child abuse in Sandersville
Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

New security measures for Howard Industries
New security measures for Howard Industries
Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son...
Official: Officer saved ‘countless lives’ ending mall attack
Expert advice if you’re considering a buy now, pay later plan for your wedding
A judge examines dogs competing in the bracco Italiano breed during the breed's debut at the...
Dog co-owned by Tim McGraw wins new breed at show
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long