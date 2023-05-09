05/09 Ryan’s “Same Pattern” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

No surprises in today’s forecast, which of course means we may be in for a surprise thunderstorm or two this afternoon. That’s not entirely true...they aren’t really “surprises” since we know they’re coming, just not the type we can predict the timing and intensity of until they start to pop up. That’s because once again we’re looking at the same pattern of “conditionally unstable” air across the area, meaning at least a couple of showers/thunderstorms are likely as things start to warm up each afternoon. As usual, none of these are expected to be concerning and there is no severe “risk,” but we know anytime a heating-based thunderstorm is developing it’s always prudent to watch it.

Despite the cloudy, drizzly start to the day we’ll warm a degree or so on yesterday’s high, now up to 83. That’s right at our seasonal average, so a fairly typical day all around. Daily rain chance rose to 30% since it looks like we’ll see more afternoon activity than expected, but still all heating-based and conditional. There also isn’t much upper-level wind, so anything that does develop will likely linger nearby, creating some localized rainfall “hotspots.” Watch for these areas from lunchtime to sunset, otherwise expect more partly sunny weather and warm/hot, humid air.

