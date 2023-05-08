Win Stuff
William Carey University announces early registration for summer classes

WCU summer registration
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
News release from the William Carey University Office of Media Relations & Marketing

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking to take some college courses this summer?

Early registration is now available for William Carey University’s summer classes offered at its Hattiesburg, Tradition (Biloxi) and Baton Rouge, La., locations.

“Summer is an excellent time to take college classes,” said Meagan Smith, admissions director. “William Carey’s various term offerings allow students to start or continue their academic program and still have space in the season for some downtime if they choose.”

Full summer (10-week) term classes start on May 22 and will end on July 28. Walk-in registration will be on May 18, but late registration will be from May 22-26.

There are two options for five-week summer terms. These options include:

  • The first five-week term runs from May 22-June 23. Walk-in registration will be on May 18. Late registration will be from May 22-24.
  • The second five-week term runs from June 26-July 28. Students are encouraged to register for this term during general registration on May 18, but late registration is available from June 26-28.

Early registration by appointment is open now. New students can apply for admission HERE.

Applicants are then asked to contact the Office of Admissions to get instructions about their next steps.

Prospective students with questions can also contact:

