Volunteer firefighters respond to early morning mobile home fire in Rawls Springs

NFVD said firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from a bedroom window when they arrived...
NFVD said firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from a bedroom window when they arrived at the mobile home.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early morning mobile home fire in Forrest County was responded to by volunteer firefighters from the area Monday.

According to the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, volunteer firefighters from both North Forrest and the Rawls Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Rawls Springs Road and Archie Smith Road to the fire around 3:30 a.m.

NFVD said firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from a bedroom window when they arrived at the mobile home.

North Forrest firefighters helped Rawls Springs firefighters and were able to quickly put out the fire, preventing further damage to the home.

North Forrest firefighters helped Rawls Springs firefighters and were able to quickly put out...
North Forrest firefighters helped Rawls Springs firefighters and were able to quickly put out the fire, preventing further damage to the home.

The entire home did have smoke damage, according to NFVD.

No injuries were reported.

