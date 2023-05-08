Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Truck driver dies in interstate crash

A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.(MGN online)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 59-year-old David Loper, of Moselle, Miss., died when he crashed into another 18-wheeler that had overturned on the interstate. This happened around midnight.

The other driver, 34-year-old Joshua Horton, of Jackson, received moderate injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond
Two people were arrested, charge with child abuse in Sandersville
Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking
Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection with an April hit-and-run.
Forrest Co. Circuit Clerk candidate arrested for April hit-and-run in Hattiesburg
Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howard Industries on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Crews worked Saturday to restore power to those affected by Friday afternoon's storms.
Crews still working to restore power after Friday storm

Latest News

Scene from 2018 Parade of Champions
Hattiesburg preparing to host Parade of Champions
HPD says four vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Police investigating Friday night shooting outside lounge parking lot in Hattiesburg
WCU summer registration
William Carey University announces early registration for summer classes
Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum and USM partner up to host Story Walk and event to help children...
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum brings storybooks to life with StoryWalk®
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Ellisville after break in main line