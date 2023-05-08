Truck driver dies in interstate crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said 59-year-old David Loper, of Moselle, Miss., died when he crashed into another 18-wheeler that had overturned on the interstate. This happened around midnight.

The other driver, 34-year-old Joshua Horton, of Jackson, received moderate injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.