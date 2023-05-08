Win Stuff
Police investigating Friday night shooting outside lounge parking lot in Hattiesburg

HPD says four vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.(Scott Kirk)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A fight outside of a lounge in Hattiesburg resulted in shots being fired Friday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in the 6200 block of U.S. Highway 49, at The Mint Julep Patio, around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were told that a fight happened in the parking lot. Moments later, shots were fired by unknown suspects.

HPD says four vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

The incident is currently under investigation. HPD says more details will be released when they are available.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

