More clouds and hit-or-miss showers expected for your Tuesday.

This evening will be mostly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out into the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Expect more of the same for Thursday and Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss t-storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

This weekend will be hot and humid as highs top out into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

