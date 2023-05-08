Hattiesburg preparing to host Parade of Champions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday is a very special day for some students in the Hub City.

The Parade of Champions will be rolling out in downtown Hattiesburg at 5:30 p.m.

According to the city, teams and individuals will line up at Sacred Heart School around 4:30 p.m.

The roads along the parade route will close between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. as seen in the image below:

The route will begin at Sacred Heart School’s parking lot, take a right on West Pine Street, take a right onto West Front Street, take a left at Main Street and end at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center and the intersection of Jackson Street and Main Street.

More than 30 groups and individuals with statewide and conference titles will participate in this year’s parade. Representatives include title holders from Hattiesburg High School, Sacred Heart Catholic School, Presbyterian Christian School, Oak Grove High School, The University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University.

Hattiesburg High School boys’ basketball coach Ernie Watson was selected as grand marshal for this year’s parade.

Residents are encouraged to line up along the route to cheer on their champions.

