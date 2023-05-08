Win Stuff
Forecast: Hot and humid in Pine Belt for week ahead

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his weather forecast for week ahead in the Pine Belt
By Rex Thompson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Overnight, look for partly-to-mostly-cloudy skies, with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

As we head into Monday, expect warm and muggy weather with a 40 percent chance of mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be in the upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s.

For Tuesday through Saturday, look for a chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the-60s.

By Sunday. we will see highs in the lower-90s and lows in the upper-60s with a 30 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

