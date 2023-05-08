Farm to Table: ‘Risi piecy’ peanut butter overnight oats

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients

Base

1.5 ounces of oats

Half a cup of almond milk

Half a teaspoon of optional sweetener

First Layer

3.5 ounces of plain yogurt

One tablespoon of nut butter

Second Layer

One tablespoon of dark chocolate

Two tablespoons of yogurt

One teaspoon of nut milk

Crushed nuts for serving

Directions

Mix oats, nut milk and sweetener until combined. Mix yogurt and nut butter and spread over the oat layer.

Melt the chocolate on the stovetop and add yogurt and milk. Mix well. Add on top the yogurt layer.

Leave in the refrigerator for two hours or overnight.

Crush the nuts and sprinkle them to decorate.

