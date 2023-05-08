Farm to Table: ‘Risi piecy’ peanut butter overnight oats
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -
Ingredients
Base
- 1.5 ounces of oats
- Half a cup of almond milk
- Half a teaspoon of optional sweetener
First Layer
- 3.5 ounces of plain yogurt
- One tablespoon of nut butter
Second Layer
- One tablespoon of dark chocolate
- Two tablespoons of yogurt
- One teaspoon of nut milk
- Crushed nuts for serving
Directions
Mix oats, nut milk and sweetener until combined. Mix yogurt and nut butter and spread over the oat layer.
Melt the chocolate on the stovetop and add yogurt and milk. Mix well. Add on top the yogurt layer.
Leave in the refrigerator for two hours or overnight.
Crush the nuts and sprinkle them to decorate.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.