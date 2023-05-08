Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture on Thursday.

The maker of the bunk beds has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking. There has been one report of injury as a result of the issue.

The bunk beds were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 through February 2022.

Anyone with the bunk bed should stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond
Two people were arrested, charge with child abuse in Sandersville
Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking
Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection with an April hit-and-run.
Hit-and-run driver located, arrested Friday
Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howard Industries on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Crews worked Saturday to restore power to those affected by Friday afternoon's storms.
Crews still working to restore power after Friday storm

Latest News

The vigil comes after a man is accused of shooting and killing his brother in Utah before...
Community holds vigil for couple targeted in shooting
James Moore lost his son to an overdose, and the loss has pushed him to help others struggling...
Tribute to Courage & Recovery Service
Migrants who recently crossed the border between the U.S. and Mexico are seen in Brownsville,...
‘Risk it all’: Migrant surge as US prepares for Title 42 end
FILE - Brian Hackel, right, an overdose prevention specialist, helps Steven Baez, a client...
US backs study of safe injection sites for overdose prevention