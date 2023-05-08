Breast cancer aid, awareness a year-round endeavor for some

HJATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While people in Hattiesburg may often see pink in October to raise awareness for breast cancer, many organizations work all year round to make sure resources are available to patients in need.

Even though many events are held in the fall, there are plenty of organizations that recently held fundraisers in the spring.

During last weekend’s baseball homestand at the University of Southern Mississippi, the Pink Ribbon Fund of Hattiesburg held its annual “Pack the Pete in Pink” event.

“We raise money to help women and men with breast cancer around the Pine Belt,” said Christy Amay, new executive administrator for the organization. “Several counties around, not just in Hattiesburg or in Laurel.”

It’s a cause that is personal for Amay and so many of the group’s volunteers.

“My aunt had breast cancer and she is doing great, but my dad had pancreatic cancer and I wanted to get involved in a charity that wanted to give back to the patients,” Amay continued. “I am very blessed to say a lot of our volunteers are survivors we have helped in the past.

“So, after they have gone through their treatment, they come back and they want to give back.”

The group raises money and awareness through fundraisers and events like “Pack the Pete in Pink” and the “Big Pink Volleyball Tournament” on the USM campus.

Amay said the tournament wrapped up at the end of April.

“We had 13 teams sign up, so it was one of our biggest ones,” said Amay. “So, it was amazing

While the events feature plenty of fun and games, money raised will help breast cancer patients and their families through some of their most serious times.

“We help with the treatment, like restoration, reconstruction, transportation to and from, hairdressing, because sometimes we need the wigs or prosthetics or certain bras and things like that,” Amay said. “There are so many things these men and women need in their recovery.”

The two, end-of-April efforts help the Pink Ribbon Fund of Hattiesburg set the stage for a busy year for an organization that is looking ahead to October.

Amay said there were plenty of plans in the works.

“Some great events that we are really thinking about, one is in October, (and) it is possibly called “Light up the Pine Belt,” (where) the Pink Ribbon Fund lights up the Pine Belt and I am just going to leave it at that,” Amay said.

The Pink Ribbon Fund of Hattiesburg is always looking for new volunteers. If interested, visit the group’s Facebook page, here.

