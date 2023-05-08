Boil water notice issued for parts of Ellisville after break in main line

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for parts of Ellisville

The affected area includes people living on Dacetown Road, Wheeler Drive, Campbell Drive, and Gaines Drive.

Officials with Oak Grove Water said this precautionary action was necessary because of the loss of pressure due to a break in the main water line. They recommended people vigorously boil any water consumed for one minute.

The association will send out a notice when test results show the water is safe.

