8th annual St. Fabian crawfish boil was held Sunday

8th Annual St. Fabian Catholic Church Crawfish Boil
8th Annual St. Fabian Catholic Church Crawfish Boil(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - St. Fabian Catholic Church is continuing to help Hattiesburg-area families through a day filled with crawfish and fellowship.

Church member Rhonda Irizarry people look forward to the event each year.

“Everybody always has such a great time and just hanging out and just always meet a new person each time,” Irizarry said. “It’s just a fun day.”

The crawfish boil also brings people together for a greater cause.

“Each year we sponsor a family that’s having a medical emergency and this year our recipient will be Taylor Hightower,” Irizarry said. “He is the associate music professor at (University of Southern Mississippi). So, all the money (Sunday) will go to him.”

The event includes crawfish, drinks, burgers, and live music. One artist, Travis Clark, has been performing at the event for years, saying it’s a tradition at this point.

“I’ve been coming here the last several years,” Clark said. “It’s an exciting day for us, we play. We look forward to it every year.”

This year, the event also featured American Idol contestant, Kayleigh Clark, who was excited to be performing with her uncle, Travis.

“I’m excited to get on stage with my uncle and his band.,” Kayleigh Clark said. “I’ve been doing it for a while, so I’m kind of used to it at this point, but I’m just going to get up there and sing a few songs with him and, hopefully, people enjoy it.”

