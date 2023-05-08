05/08 Ryan’s “Misty” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Last week was sunny and drier from nearly start to finish, but by Friday the clouds moved in and we haven’t been able to shake them since. It isn’t just clouds either! Rain chances have come and gone since last Friday as well, and that trend will continue...off-and-on...each day this week. Today will be another over the cloudier variety, trending overcast to mostly cloudy throughout the day, but rain will still be few and far between. Hourly rain chances (i.e. the chance you’ll encounter an existing shower) only peak at 30-40% through the mid morning (8-10 AM) hours and then fall to ~10-20% for the rest of the day. Despite these early showers and grey skies we still expect to see a slightly above average high near 84.

That’s one of the coolest highs we’ll see in the days ahead as we close in on the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week. We’ll also see those off and on shower chances continue, thinning a bit on Tuesday, but rushing back through the middle and end of the week. Thankfully, it looks like we’ll finally see some essentially “rain free” days over the weekend, but expect them to be some of the most unseasonably hot and humid yet this year.

