Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sandersville Police Department arrested two people Sunday morning on felony charges of child abuse.

George Gonzalez, 38, and Yailen Ramos, 33, were taken into custody after law enforcement in Bedford County, Virginia, notified SPD that the pair allegedly was involved in human trafficking and may be in the area.

Two minors were found in the pair’s custody and taken to safety.

Sgt. Elizabeth Walley said while these cases are uncommon for Sandersville, this can happen anywhere.

“Everybody thinks that it happens in a bigger area or bigger cities, like New Orleans or New York,” Walley said. “But it also happens right here in small communities like Sandersville.

“Don’t leave your kids alone. Keep an eye on them. Don’t let them wander off. Know where they are at all times.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is working to transfer Gonzalez and Ramos back to Virginia.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.