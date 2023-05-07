Win Stuff
Petal ‘Fam Jam’ draws crowd downtown

By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The “Petal Downtown Fam Jam” invited the community out to visit downtown for family-friendly fun Saturday.

People browsed local vendors, listened to live music and enjoyed the festival’s food trucks.

The event was started back in 2018 by Chamber of Commerce to bring families to downtown Petal.

The jam also connects Petal residents to local business owners to support shopping in the community

“The crowd has been awesome,” Mason Herrington Sr., Letreasa’s Treats co-owner/vendor. “People have been coming out.

“Even though it’s cloudy and everything, (they’re) still showing up, just supporting the local vendors here. It’s good to shop local.”

Petal hosts ‘Downtown Fam Jam” twice a year.

