Oseola McCarty Youth Center celebrates 20 years

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Oseola McCarty Youth Development Center has served as a place of opportunity for youth in the Hattiesburg community for 20 years.

Now, its founders are celebrating their successes and remembering why they started an organization whose motto is, “The youth of today are our tomorrow’s future.”

“It’s always a blessing to bless others and that’s what we have been to this community,” Center executive director Janet Baldwin said. “We’re in our second generation of children.

“The children who were small when iI first came on and organized the youth center, they’re grown now and I have some of their children coming up. So that’s really the best part for me.”

The center serves children K-12th grades with various activities such as after-school programs and summer camps, cultivating a positive atmosphere and serving as mentors for the youth community.

Retired contractor Lee McKenzie, who renovated the building, said running the center was a tough yet rewarding job.

“Everyone who works here, I think God gonna put an extra crown and a star in their crown because it is hard work,” McKenzie said. “I enjoy it, feel good about it, but I don’t want no praise about it because that’s what we all should do.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.