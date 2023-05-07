Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.(PxHere)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howard Industries on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Storm damage seen across the Pine Belt
Storm damage appears across the Pine Belt
The deadly shooting happened around 11 p.m. at The Scratch Kitchen bar and restaurant on...
UPDATE: Ocean Springs shooting suspect charged with 1st degree murder, awaiting extradition
Mayor holds May 'business hours'
May business hours set with Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker
Two teens dead, two people injured after shooting at Natchez night club
Two teens dead, two people injured after shooting at Natchez night club

Latest News

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man
At least eight people were killed and seven wounded in a shooting at a Texas outlet mall on...
Deadly mass shooting at Texas mall
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art throws final bash of centennial
Curtain comes down on week-long birthday bash