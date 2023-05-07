Win Stuff
Laurel admirers of art spent a day in the park Saturday

Laurel admirers of art headed to the park Saturday
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Arts League celebrated its 51st annual “Day in the Park Arts Festival.”

An estimated 5,000 people came out to enjoy food, live music, craft vendors and fun at Mason Park.

The day began at 8 a.m. with about 100 people taking part in a 5-K race, followed by a 1-mile “fun " run.

Laurel Arts League President Lora Adcock said the event grows larger each year.

“Every year it gets bigger and bigger,” Adcock said. “Our community comes out and supports us. Everyone is here (Saturday). It’s a family-friendly event. This is one of the hugest events in Laurel and you just don’t want to miss it.”

The event raises funds for the Arts League’s community projects that supports art in the Laurel community.

