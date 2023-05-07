Win Stuff
Hub City Sneaker Ball returns for 3rd year

'Sneaker Ball' held for third consecutive year
By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City Sneaker Ball returned Saturday, with people dressed in formal attire and their best shoes flooding the Ballroom floors of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Thad Cochran Center.

This year, the ball focused on giving back to the community through shoe donations and raising money for women’s empowerment.

The goal was to donate 1,000 pairs of shoes and raise $4,000 for charity/nonprofits.

“Each year, we choose a community impact focus,” said Daniel Cook, founder/organizer of the ball. “The first year was community development. Last year was mental health and wellness and this year is female empowerment. With that, I wanted to choose organizations that empowered females, so, domestic violence and also human trafficking were two of the organizations that we selected.

“Being a blessing to others is a blessing to us. I enjoy doing that, giving back to the community, and knowing that we’re impacting people.”

All shoe donations will be given to school-aged youth, up to 18 years old, and all monetary donations will be given to the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Jubilee Havens.

