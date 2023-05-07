Hot, humid days ahead next week for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Overnight, look for mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

As we head into Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the upper-80s along with just a 20 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Monday is looking mostly cloudy, with a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early-evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s.

The rest of the week is looking hot and humid with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day. Highs will be around 90 degrees with lows in the upper-60s.

