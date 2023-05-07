Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

First ‘Makers & Mud Bugs’ held in Columbia

The first Makers & Mud Bugs was held in Columbia Saturday.
The first Makers & Mud Bugs was held in Columbia Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Vendors at a first-ever event in Columbia Saturday that was dedicated to crawfish and craftspeople had to deal with off-and-on showers.

The inaugural ”Makers & Mud Bugs” experienced a few brief periods of rain, which forced some vendors to keep many of their hand-crafted items under protective coverings for part of the day.

The event also featured crawfish served by Main Street Seafood.

A live DJ provided music.

It was the first in a series of five music-oriented events that will take place once a month this summer in Columbia.

“Every month on the second Saturday, it’ll be floating around different areas of town, but we will have a live, outdoor concert, each one will be different genres of music each month,” said event coordinator Jenn Thornhill.

The festival was co-hosted by Main Street Columbia, Inc. and the Marion County Development Partnership.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howard Industries on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
The Hattiesburg Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a person in connection...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help IDing person in ongoing investigation
Katherine Elkins, a nurse at Touro Infirmary, has been left with life-threatening injuries from...
Nurse fighting for her life after ‘violent’ hit-and-run crash, search for driver continues
J’Kwon O. Page pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon before Lamar Cicrucit Court Judge Brad...
Suspect sentenced after pleading guilty to kidnapping, attempted kidnapping in Lamar Co.
Storm damage seen across the Pine Belt
Storm damage appears across the Pine Belt

Latest News

Hood Industries rebuilding on old sawmill site in Perry County
Hood Industries rebuilding on old sawmill site in Perry County
William Carey University hosts its annual Small Business Leadership Awards luncheon Wednesday.
Lucky Rabbit receives annual WCU Small Business Leadership Award
The Petal School District to host 2nd annual job fair for non-licensed employees
Petal School District hosts 2nd annual job fair for non-licensed employees
National Small Business Week helps businesses thrive
National Small Business Week helps businesses thrive