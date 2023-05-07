Curtain comes down on week-long birthday bash

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel’s grand dame’ of art capped a week-long commemoration of its 100th birthday with a Saturday night soiree that would have made Jay Gatsby feel right at home.

Lauren Rogers Museum of Art wrapped up its centennial celebration with a final throw-down sifted from the pages of the Roarin’ Twenties.

Guests enjoyed cocktails and live music and danced the night away across the front lawn of the museum.

LRMA executive director George Bassi said the museum would not be celebrating without the support of Jones County and its people.

“All over Mississippi and the South really does a great job of supporting the museum,” Bassi said. “We really couldn’t do it without the support. We’ve been free since 1923, so that’s kind of been the part of the original mission.

“They didn’t want people to not be able to come in and learn something because they couldn’t afford to.”

The museum is closed Mondays, but open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call (601) 649-6374 or go to info@lrma.org.

