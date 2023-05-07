34th Okatoma fest brings thousands to downtown Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people visited downtown Collins Saturday for food, live music and other activities associated with the annual Okatoma Festival.

The event, in its 34th year, also featured a car show, carnival rides and some animal encounters.

The festival has a big impact on the Covington County economy.

“It’s definitely a boost to sales tax,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. “Every year, we’re turning in several thousand dollars for the state from the vendors.

“Even if it was sunshine, I don’t think I could ask for anything better than (Saturday) has been.”

Shoemake said about 130 food and arts and crafts vendors participated in the event.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.