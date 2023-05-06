Two teens dead, two people injured after shooting at Natchez night club

Win Stuff
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers were shot and killed and two other people suffered gunshot wounds near a Natchez night club Friday night.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m., in the parking lot of a club on D’Evereux Drive.

Adams County Coroner James Lee revealed the identities of the teenage victims. Travione Jones, 19, and Devin Winchester, 19, both succumbed to the gunshot wounds sustained.

Authorities told The Natchez Democrat at least two other people were injured in the shooting and were transported to Merit Health Natchez.

The identities of the other two victims are unknown at this time. The extent of their injuries is unknown as well.

No information on a potential suspect has been released.

