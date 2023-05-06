Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Miss reaches 30 wins with Friday win over South Alabama

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tanner Hall threw eight strong innings and Danny Lynch homered in the sixth inning to put the Golden Eagles ahead for good in lifting Southern Miss to a 6-4 Sun Belt Conference victory over South Alabama Friday night at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

The Golden Eagles (30-15 overall, 15-7 Sun Belt) won for the eight-straight time and reached the 30-win plateau for the 21st consecutive season. The series continues Saturday with a 12-noon contest. The game was moved up two hours due to expected inclement weather in the area.

Hall limited the Jaguars (23-22, 11-11) to a pair of runs on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts to earn the victory and improve to 9-3 on the season. The reigning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week did not allow a hit after the second and retired the final 14 batters he faced.

The Jaguars did open the game with back-to-back hits off Hall – a single to Erick Orbeta and a double to JG Bell before Will Turner knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Hall then gave up a solo home run to Austin Thrasher in the next frame, his third of the year, as the Golden Eagles fell behind 2-0.

Southern Miss scratched back with one run in the fourth. Christopher Sargent opened the inning with a double to increase his hitting streak to 10 games. After a groundout that moved him to third, Sargent scored on a single to left-center field by Reece Ewing.

The game then was tied in the fourth when USA starter Leif Moore hit three straight batters, before Carson Paetow collected a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 2-2.

Lynch then put the Golden Eagles ahead for good in the sixth with a solo home run to right-center for his sixth of the year, before Rodrigo Montenegro knocked in another run later in the frame on an infield single.

Up 4-2, the Golden Eagles got two more runs in the seventh. After Dustin Dickerson walked to open the stanza, Slade Wilks tattooed a ball past the first baseman into the right field corner for a run-scoring triple, Southern Miss finished their scoring with a sacrifice fly by Nick Monistere to plate Wilks.

Heading into the last frame, Southern Miss went to its bullpen for Kros Sivley. After allowing a leadoff walk, Sivley enticed a double play. The Jaguars, though, then followed with a single and two walks to load the bases, before the Golden Eagles went to the pen again. This time it was Justin Storm that entered the game.

After surrendering a two-run single by Thrasher that got over Dickerson’s head at shortstop, Storm got a strikeout to end the game and earn his seventh save.

Southern Miss outhit the Jaguars 8-5 in the game.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howard Industries on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
The Hattiesburg Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a person in connection...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help IDing person in ongoing investigation
Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Willow Blackmon, and Yakeshia Blackmon were sentenced this week....
After one gets life, four others sentenced for 2020 death of a Biloxi teen
Work on Hattiesburg's future water park continues
Hattiesburg water park set to open in late summer
The Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating/identifying a suspect in a...
HPD asking public’s aid in locating woman from sporting goods scam

Latest News

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Southern Miss reaches 30 wins with Friday win over South Alabama
University of Southern Mississippi men's basketball coach Jay Ladner signed a four-year...
USM men’s basketball coach receives 4-year extension
Nick Monistere, Southern Miss
Southern Miss takes care of Tulane, 10-5
Nick Monistere, Southern Miss
Southern Miss takes care of Tulane, 10-5