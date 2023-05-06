Win Stuff
Scattered thunderstorms possible for your Saturday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered thunderstorms will return to the area tomorrow. The best chance for rain will be during the late morning and afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Next week will feel more like summertime with muggy humidity, pop-up showers, and highs topping out into the upper 80s to low 90s.

