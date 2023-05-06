Win Stuff
May business hours set with Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mayor Toby Barker talked face-to-face with the people of Hattiesburg Friday.

The mayor held his monthly office hours at Mo ‘Bay Beignet Co. across from the University of Southern Mississippi.

People were able to ask Barker about city matters and voice their concerns.

Barker said he’s open to hearing about anything, big or small.

“We heard everything from our transit services and a desire to see those go to nights and weekends in some format, to straightening the stop signs and traffic signs throughout our city,” Barker said. “So, it’s usually a varied sort of thing and (Friday) we’re at Mo’Bay Beignet, which we appreciate them hosting us.

“They’re across from the university, so heard from some students and folks from this neighborhood.”

Barker schedules office hours once a month, for an hour at a time.

Keep an eye on his Facebook page for posts about the next

