Fraternal Order of Police 4th annual Clay Shoot

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fraternal Order of Police/Laurel chapter held a clay shoot fundraiser all day Friday.

Participants took turns shooting clay for prizes, but the money went to the annual “Shop with a Cop” event in December and other community activities.

Sgt. Jake Driskell, vice president of the fraternal order, said events like Friday’s were a good way for the police and the public to get together.

“Anytime that you have the community involved with law enforcement, it’s a positive thing,” Driskell said. “I like that term, community policing, where we get the public involved because let’s face it, we can’t do this on our own.

“It takes the public and us together to be able to make a difference and the only way we’re ever going to make a difference is if we can all work together to accomplish a goal.”

This is the fourth year the Laurel chapter has staged the event.

