Crews still working to restore power after Friday storm

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the Pine Belt, some people remained without power Saturday evening after strong storms swept through the parts of the Pine Belt Friday afternoon.

Southern Pine Electric Power Association in Covington County showed just more than 100 customers were waiting to be hooked back up, with most residing between Sumrall and Collins

Workers still were removing limbs and debris from power lines, all the while, focusing on safety.

“This is fair,” Southern Pine’s Jonathan Perdue said. “I’ve seen a lot worse. Tornadoes were a lot worse than this. Ice storm was a lot worse as well. We’re just trying to keep a steady pace, keep everyone safe, and get everyone’s lights back on.”

Lawrence and Simpson counties also were hit particularly hard, with Southern Pine Electric Power’s outage map showing more than 300 customers without power late Saturday afternoon.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.