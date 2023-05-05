Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death for a student found dead at the University of Nevada, Reno. (Source: KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia, Kevin Sheridan and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Authorities in Nevada say they are investigating the death of a college student this week.

KOLO reports that campus workers at the University of Nevada, Reno found the body of a female student Thursday morning in the quad area near the engineering building.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Center identified the body as 21-year-old Quincy Russell. Family members said she went by the name Sky.

School officials said they are saddened to hear about the woman’s death, confirming the 21-year-old was a student at the university.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our students was found deceased on campus,” UNR President Brian Sandoval shared in a letter to staff and students. “The death of a student affects our entire university. We mourn this tragic loss.”

University police set up a perimeter around the area where the body was found. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but the student was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no building closures or classes directly impacted.

The 21-year-old’s cause of death is currently pending an autopsy, according to Washoe County officials.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howards Industry on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Willow Blackmon, and Yakeshia Blackmon were sentenced this week....
After one gets life, four others sentenced for 2020 death of a Biloxi teen
The Hattiesburg Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a person in connection...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help IDing person in ongoing investigation
Work on Hattiesburg's future water park continues
Hattiesburg water park set to open in late summer
The Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating/identifying a suspect in a...
HPD asking public’s aid in locating woman from sporting goods scam

Latest News

FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet
Downed trees cut off Mississippi 42 Friday between Sumrall and U.S. 49.
Downed trees close eastern entry to Sumrall
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate
A former UC Davis student has been charged with 2 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted...
Ex-college student pleads not guilty to CA murder charges
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta,...
Michigan legal watchdog pursues Trump-allied attorneys