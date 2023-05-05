Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WCU awarded $20 million in ARPA funds to build new Institute for Primary Care

WCU awarded $20 million in ARPA funds to build new Institute for Primary Care
WCU awarded $20 million in ARPA funds to build new Institute for Primary Care(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has received a $20 million grant, which it will use to construct a new Institute for Primary Care.

The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and they are administered through Accelerate MS’s Mississippi Health Sciences Training Infrastructure Grant Program.

Construction of the three-story facility could begin in just a few months and could be completed in 2025.

University administrators say the plan is to build it on the west side of campus along William Carey Parkway. It would include an osteopathic manipulative medicine lab, an ultrasound skills lab center, a clinical skills simulator and a large conference room.

The institute would be used to enhance the training of existing physicians and residents in practice. It would also support the education of medical students.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured after 21-year-old Keith Hinton fired multiple shots at Howard Industry...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Willow Blackmon, and Yakeshia Blackmon were sentenced this week....
After one gets life, four others sentenced for 2020 death of a Biloxi teen
The Hattiesburg Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a person in connection...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help IDing person in ongoing investigation
Work on Hattiesburg's future water park continues
Hattiesburg water park set to open in late summer
The Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating/identifying a suspect in a...
HPD asking public’s aid in locating woman from sporting goods scam

Latest News

DIGITAL NEWS DESK: 1 injured, 1 arrested after Howard Industry shooting in Laurel
DIGITAL NEWS DESK: 1 injured, 1 arrested after Howard Industry shooting in Laurel
One person was injured after 21-year-old Keith Hinton fired multiple shots at Howard Industry...
Howard Industry Shooting
One person was injured after 21-year-old Keith Hinton fired multiple shots at Howard Industry...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
The Hattiesburg Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a person in connection...
Hattiesburg police seek public’s help IDing person in ongoing investigation