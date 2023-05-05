WCU awarded $20 million in ARPA funds to build new Institute for Primary Care

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine has received a $20 million grant, which it will use to construct a new Institute for Primary Care.

The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and they are administered through Accelerate MS’s Mississippi Health Sciences Training Infrastructure Grant Program.

Construction of the three-story facility could begin in just a few months and could be completed in 2025.

University administrators say the plan is to build it on the west side of campus along William Carey Parkway. It would include an osteopathic manipulative medicine lab, an ultrasound skills lab center, a clinical skills simulator and a large conference room.

The institute would be used to enhance the training of existing physicians and residents in practice. It would also support the education of medical students.

