Southeastern Baptist College hosts prayer breakfast

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Southeastern Baptist College continued a tradition of mixing the day’s first meal with a conversation of sorts during its annual National Day of Prayer celebration.

The church invited community members of all denominations to join in prayer Thursday morning during the free breakfast on campus.

Pastor Jamie Altman of Bethlehem Community Church was guest speaker this year.

Southeastern Baptist College President Scott Carson said the school has observed the National Day of Prayer since 2017.

“We need prayer all the time,” Carson said. “As each president has acknowledged, we need prayer for our nation. Whether we are in times of stress or whether we are in times of blessing, either way, we need to acknowledge our Lord and pray for his continued overwatch of our country.”

National Day of Prayer was created by a joint resolution of Congress in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.