Shane Coats trial moved from May to August at request of his attorney

Shane Coats. accused of felony sexual battery of a minor, had his original May day in court continued until August.(Mia Monet)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man who was scheduled for trial this week on a sexual battery charge against a minor had his day in court moved to August.

Shane Michael Coats was scheduled to appear in Forrest County Circuit Court on Tuesday to begin proceedings in the felony case that accuses Coats of “willfully, purposely, unlawfully and feloniously committing sexual battery on … a child, who was at the time in question under the age of 14 years.”

But Coats’ lawyer, Kimberley Morrison, had filed ”an unopposed motion and order to continue trial” on April 28, a motion 12th District Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrich signed off on Tuesday,

A new trial date was set for Aug. 23, though both Coats and Morrison must appear before Helfrich at 9 a.m. on July 14 for a “status conference.”

Coats was arrested May 17, 2022, on a sexual battery charge, and indicted by a Forrest County grand jury on Jan. 17, 2023.

Coats faces the same charge allegedly committed against the same person in Jackson County.

That was part of the reason Morrison asked for the continuance.

“Counsel for Mr. Coats has met with Mr. Coats. and further investigation is needed as to the status of the pending case in Jackson County.

Morrison also cited an unspecified offer from the state that needed to be explored.

“There has been an offer made by the State,” Morrison’s motion read. “Defense needs to investigate the pending case in Jackson County, speak to additional potential defense witnesses and discuss the matter further with Mr. Coats.

Indictment by Allen Brewer on Scribd

