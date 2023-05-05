Report: Agencies responding to active shooter at Howard Industries in Laurel, 1 person shot

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple agencies are responding to an active shooter situation at Howard Industries in Laurel Friday morning.

According to a source from law enforcement, one person is believed to be shot outside the parking lot.

There are no details on the victim’s condition at this time.

More details will come as information becomes available.

