Rehab program, Petal church to host 1st ‘Weekend of Hope’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A faith-based rehabilitation program and a Petal church are teaming up to host a first-ever event this weekend, to help those affected by addiction.

The “Weekend of Hope” is a two-day conference beginning Friday at Carterville Baptist Church.

It’s hosted by Lighthouse Ministries.

The event will feature several speakers, who will share their stories of faith in hopes of helping others.

The conference begins at 7 p.m. Friday and will run all day Saturday.

“I lost my baby brother two years ago to addiction and so, this hits really close to home,” said Rev. Kenneth Thronson, founder and executive director of LIghthouse Ministries. “So, God laid it on my heart to have a weekend that people can come in and discover hope and deliverance and heal some and go through this process of healing that we all have to go through.”

Lighthouse Ministries was founded in 2005.

It operates a residential program for women in crisis and will soon start a similar program for men.

