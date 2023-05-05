Win Stuff
Pocket Museum offers appropriate Thursday wish: ‘May The 4th Be With You’

Pocket Museum turns to 'The Fourth'
By Hannah Hayes
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum offered a prayer of sorts Thursday that will need no explanation to generations of people.

“May The Fourth Be With You.”

The museum, located in an alley in downtown Hattiesburg, spent the day preparing for a Star Wars-themed celebration that started at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

The event will feature different Star Wars memorabilia like the Death Star, Ewoks, Chewbacca and, of course, the Chosen One.

