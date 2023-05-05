Win Stuff
Petal math teacher receives prestigious national award

Petal Upper Elementary teacher Tyler Shows receives a $25,000 prize from Lowell Milken (left) and co-founder, and Mike Milken (right) of the Milken Family Foundation.(Milken Family Foundation)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal elementary school teacher recently was honored as a recipient of a prestigious Milken Educator Award.

Tyler Shows, a math teach at Petal Upper Elementary School, was awarded $25,000 as one of the 35 Milken award recipients from across the nation in 2022.

Shows spent two days of collaboration and celebration with veteran Milken educators at the 2023 Milken Educator Awards Forum in late April in Los Angeles.

