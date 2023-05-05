Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department confirmed that a suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation took place at Howard Industries in Laurel.

One person is in custody after a shooting at Howard Industry in Laurel.

The suspect, 21-year-old Keith Emmanuel Hinton of Stone County, was captured with incident by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol, at a home on Wire Road in Perkinston around 10:15 a.m. He is being charged by LPD with one count of aggravated assault.

According to an SCSO investigator, the sheriff’s office received information about him being in the county around 10 a.m. after BOLOs were issued by the Jones County Emergency Operations Center and the Forrest and Lamar County Sheriff’s Offices.

Hinton is currently being held at the Stone County Correctional facility until he is sent back to Laurel to be booked into jail.

Law enforcement arrested suspected Howard Industry shooter Keith Hinton at a residence in Stone County. (WLOX)

Howard Industries has issued a statement in response to the active shooter situation:

Earlier this morning, a Howard Industries employee was shot and injured at the main transformer plant in Laurel, MS. The incident is under investigation, and we are fully cooperating and working closely with local law enforcement.

The safety and well-being of our employees and community are our first priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured employee and his family.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, the incident is being labeled as a targeted shooting, as they believe both Hinton and the victim knew each other. It is unknown if the victim was an employee of Howard Industries at this time.

In his report of the incident, Cox said officers responded to a shooting complaint from the company’s Pendorff Road campus in Laurel around 8:28 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Cox said he was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center and then on to Forrest General Hospital for treatment.

The victim was taken to those hospitals by EMServ Ambulance Service.

After the shooting, Hinton fled inside the plant, according to LPD. Employees were leaving the plant as law enforcement was entering. No shots were fired inside the plan, LPD said.

Cox said that video footage showed that Hinton had left the plant and driven away during the chaos. According to the multiple BOLOs, Hinton drove away in a 1986 white-gray GMC pickup truck with a Stone County tag.

Officers helped Howard’s security in clearing the plant of pedestrians and vehicles after the incident.

Hinton is currently being held at the Stone County Correctional facility until he is sent back to Laurel to be booked into jail.

Multiple agencies responded to the situation to assist LPD. Below is a list of the agencies that responded:

Jones County Sheriff’s Department

Laurel High School resource officers

Federal Bureau of Investigation

MHP Troops J and K

“This is another great example of how law enforcement comes together in these situations to help keep our citizens safe,” Cox said.

More details will come as information becomes available.

Autoplay Caption

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.