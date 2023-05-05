LIST: WDAM 7 bringing weekend of sports on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, WDAM 7 is presenting a sports smorgasbord on NBC and ABC.

Tune in this weekend for the likes of the Kentucky Derby, Ultimate Fighting Championship fights, United States Football League games, Atlanta Braves Major League baseball, National Basketball League semifinal conference playoff games and Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. One Team: The Power of Sports 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby Prep 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. USFL: Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Times MLB Sunday Leadoff: Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. USFL: New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. Cejudo Pre-Show 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Google Pixel NBA Conference Semifinals Presented by Chipotle: New York Knicks at Miami Heat (Game #3) 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. Google Pixel NBA Conference Semifinals Presented by Chipotle: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (Game #3) 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

