LIST: WDAM 7 bringing weekend of sports on NBC, ABC

WDAM 7 NBC and ABC Sports(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This weekend, WDAM 7 is presenting a sports smorgasbord on NBC and ABC.

Tune in this weekend for the likes of the Kentucky Derby, Ultimate Fighting Championship fights, United States Football League games, Atlanta Braves Major League baseball, National Basketball League semifinal conference playoff games and Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
One Team: The Power of Sports10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby Prep11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
USFL: Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
SundayTimes
MLB Sunday Leadoff: Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
USFL: New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Sterling vs. Cejudo Pre-Show12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Google Pixel NBA Conference Semifinals Presented by Chipotle: New York Knicks at Miami Heat (Game #3)1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Google Pixel NBA Conference Semifinals Presented by Chipotle: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (Game #3)7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

