International Firefighter Day serves as a time to remember, a time of suppprt

Thursday marked International Firefighters Day
Thursday marked International Firefighters Day(Gray)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Each year, May 4 is designated as a day of remembrance, of support and of celebration for one profession.

Thursday was International Firefighters’ Day, a day of honoring current and past firefighters, including those who have lost their lives serving their communities.

It also served as a day for the community to go out and say, ‘Thank You,’ to them.

Firefighter Day was created in 1999, after five firefighters died during a wildfire in Australia.

