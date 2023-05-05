International Firefighter Day serves as a time to remember, a time of suppprt
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Each year, May 4 is designated as a day of remembrance, of support and of celebration for one profession.
Thursday was International Firefighters’ Day, a day of honoring current and past firefighters, including those who have lost their lives serving their communities.
It also served as a day for the community to go out and say, ‘Thank You,’ to them.
Firefighter Day was created in 1999, after five firefighters died during a wildfire in Australia.
