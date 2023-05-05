Hit-and-run driver located, arrested Friday

From the City of Hattiesburg Department of Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver wanted in a hit-and-run incident in Hattiesburg that left a man lying by the side of the road all night was arrested and charged Friday.

Hattiesburg police said David Breland, 27, Hattiesburg, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or disfigurement.

Hattiesburg police officers responded about 6:45 a.m. on April 29 to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by an unknown vehicle near the South 17 Avenue/Camp Street intersection.

A Hattiesburg Police Department investigation discovered the accident actually had taken place about 10 p.m. April 28

When officers arrived, they found a black male suffering from injuries on the side of the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital by AAA.

No word was given on the man’s condition or whether he remains hospitalized.

Breland was booked in the Forrest County Jail.

