Hattiesburg police seek public’s help IDing person in ongoing investigation

The Hattiesburg Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a person in connection...
The Hattiesburg Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a person in connection to an ongoing investigation regarding stolen goods being resold.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Take a look at the picture above.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the woman pictured in the black shirt with white writing. It is part of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen goods being resold to a local sporting goods store.

Anyone with any information about the woman’s identity or whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

