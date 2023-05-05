Hattiesburg police seek public’s help IDing person in ongoing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Take a look at the picture above.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the woman pictured in the black shirt with white writing. It is part of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen goods being resold to a local sporting goods store.

Anyone with any information about the woman’s identity or whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.