Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest Co. Circuit Clerk candidate arrested for April hit-and-run in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection with an April hit-and-run.
Hattiesburg police arrested a man in connection with an April hit-and-run.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the City of Hattiesburg Department of Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver wanted in a hit-and-run incident in Hattiesburg that left a man lying by the side of the road all night was arrested and charged Friday.

Hattiesburg police said David Breland, 27, of Hattiesburg, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or disfigurement.

Breland is running for the office of Forrest County Circuit Clerk in this year’s election. He is still listed as a candidate at this time, according to the circuit clerk’s office.

Hattiesburg police officers responded about 6:45 a.m. on April 29 to a report of a pedestrian struck by an unknown vehicle near the South 17 Avenue/Camp Street intersection.

A Hattiesburg Police Department investigation discovered the accident actually had taken place about 10 p.m. on April 28

When officers arrived, they found a black male suffering from injuries on the side of the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital by AAA.

No word was given on the man’s condition or whether he remains hospitalized.

Breland was booked in the Forrest County Jail.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton is charged in the May 5 shooting of a man at Howard Industries in Laurel, Miss.
Suspect in Howard Industries shooting out on $750,000 bond
Two people were arrested, charge with child abuse in Sandersville
Virginia couple arrested in Jones Co. for alleged trafficking
Keith Emmanuel Hinton is suspected of shooting a person multiple times at Howard Industries on...
Man shot, wounded at Laurel Howard Industries plant, suspect arrested in Stone Co.
Crews worked Saturday to restore power to those affected by Friday afternoon's storms.
Crews still working to restore power after Friday storm

Latest News

James Moore lost his son to an overdose, and the loss has pushed him to help others struggling...
Tribute to Courage & Recovery Service
Hot and humid ahead for Pine Belt
Forecast: Hot and humid in Pine Belt for week ahead
Hot and humid ahead for Pine Belt
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers his weather forecast for week ahead in the Pine Belt
8th Annual St. Fabian Catholic Church Crawfish Boil
8th annual St. Fabian crawfish boil was held Sunday
10pm Headlines 5/7
10pm Headlines 5/7