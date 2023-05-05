Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Covington area residents participate in National Day of Prayer event

Covington County-area residents gather for a National Day of Prayer service Thursday.
Covington County-area residents gather for a National Day of Prayer service Thursday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County-area residents offered prayers for America Thursday as part of the National Day of Prayer.

About three dozen people gathered on the lawn of the Covington County Courthouse at noon, to pray for families, the church, government and other institutions.

The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer came from the Bible’s “Book of James.”

“It says in James 5:16 that ‘the effectual, fervent prayer of a righteous man will availeth much,’” so, our goal this year has just been to be fervent and effectual in our prayers, so that we can avail much as the people of God,” said Tim Hubbard, Seminary Baptist Church pastor.

The first National Day of Prayer took place on July 4, 1952.

President Ronald Reagan moved the day permanently to the first Thursday in May.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Jeannie Smith Tamburello, 50, of Hattiesburg.
Police seeking suspect on active warrant in Hattiesburg
Mississippi man killed by police after 16-hour standoff
Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Willow Blackmon, and Yakeshia Blackmon were sentenced this week....
After one gets life, four others sentenced for 2020 death of a Biloxi teen
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer

Latest News

Caren Loy - Mouse Charcuterie Tray
‘Say cheese’ with new Hattiesburg Pocket Alley artwork
LRMA's new centennial catalogue, "A Century of Collecting," was released Wednesday.
LRMA releases new centennial catalogue
William Carey University hosts its annual Small Business Leadership Awards luncheon Wednesday.
Lucky Rabbit receives annual WCU Small Business Leadership Award
Kipling came to the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2018.
Hattiesburg Zoo announces death of beloved Sumatran tiger, Kipling