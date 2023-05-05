Covington area residents participate in National Day of Prayer event

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County-area residents offered prayers for America Thursday as part of the National Day of Prayer.

About three dozen people gathered on the lawn of the Covington County Courthouse at noon, to pray for families, the church, government and other institutions.

The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer came from the Bible’s “Book of James.”

“It says in James 5:16 that ‘the effectual, fervent prayer of a righteous man will availeth much,’” so, our goal this year has just been to be fervent and effectual in our prayers, so that we can avail much as the people of God,” said Tim Hubbard, Seminary Baptist Church pastor.

The first National Day of Prayer took place on July 4, 1952.

President Ronald Reagan moved the day permanently to the first Thursday in May.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.