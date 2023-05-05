05/05 Ryan’s “Finally Cloudy” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

I’ve been advising people all week to get out and enjoy the often totally sunny skies we’ve seen all week, and I hope you did because it’s finally cloudy again and we won’t see a completely sunny sky again for at least the next couple of weeks. Today’s high will cool slightly into the low 80s/upper 70s across the area thanks to this early cloud cover and morning/afternoon rain. There is a level one risk for part of the area, but it isn’t looking like anything concerning...we just won’t be able to shake a similar small rain chance all week long.

Thankfully most of these days will be fairly nice, mostly sunny to partly sunny, but each afternoon will see a pop of cloud cover and at least a couple of showers. If you’ve been here for a South Mississippi summer before, you know these afternoon showers are usually pretty few and far between and short-lived. The biggest issues with these are a) they don’t tend to move much and can therefore stack up some hyper-local accumulations bringing flooding potential, and b) like many thunderstorms we expect will be of the benign variety there is a low chance they could overachieve. That means the occasional rumble of thunder isn’t out of the question, but severe weather isn’t expected unless a laundry list of things go the storm’s way and nothing pops up to dry it out or tear it apart. That’s why it’s always good to have a warning system, like our app, handy for these rare events.

For any weekend festivities, tonight’s USM vs. USA baseball game at the Pete will likely be damp and more than likely still raining some, but rain chances fall quickly shortly after. Saturday and Sunday’s games start a little earlier, 2 PM and 1 PM respectively, so it’s much more likely these games will remain dry as rain chances “spike” closer to 4 PM, and even then it’s not a sure thing as this heating based activity is highly conditional.

